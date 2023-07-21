OMG! Here's why Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was missing from Sumbul's new project launch, Shivrit fans feel dejected

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 19:11
Sumbul

MUMBAI:  Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. 

The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16 mandali group members Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveal their upcoming project together

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself. 

After a lot of excitement,  Sumbul has come out with a new music video with Sumedh Mudgalkar and she had a very grand launch for the same. We saw a lot of her friends show up to support her including Shiv Thakare. But, fans missed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia at the launch because just a day before, Sumbul and Nimrit met up and even shared cutesy pictures together.

Fans of Shivrit were excited to catch the two together after a long time, but sadly they were disappointed. Turns out, the reason is Nimrit’s prior work commitments as she is flying off for a project. 

But, seeing the love that these former contestants and now friends have for Sumbul is too sweet and they do support her, no matter what.

What did you think of Sumbul and Sumedh’s chemistry in the music video?

Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Aww! Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father posts an adorable video of his step-daughter Izra, take a look


 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Nimrit Sumbul Mandali Shiv Thakare Sumbul Toqueer Khan Sumedh Mudgalkar Imlie Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Radha Krishna Hatim Ali Baba TellyChakkar Sumbul New project Sumbul Music video Sanzeshein
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 19:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
MUMBAI:  Actors Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill sparked dating rumours a few months ago after they filmed Salman Khan’s...
Anupama: Big Twist! Anuj lashes out at Dimpy as she gives a statement against Anupama warning her to stay within her limits
MUMBAI:  These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Dimpy wants to break the Shah...
Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein into a frenzy!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.With...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Oops! What’s cooking between Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir as the latter kiss Arijit leaves Shiv Thakare jealous
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Imlie: Humiliation! Imlie’s character assassination in public, Kairi targeted too
MUMBAI:  Movie Trial Period which has Genelia Deshmukh, in the lead is indeed one of the much talked about movies when...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Check out the BTS video of how the crew and contestants shoot an episode, a surprising twist has been revealed
MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
RAGHAV JUYAL
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
Latest Video
Related Stories
GHKKPM
Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein into a frenzy!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Oops! What’s cooking between Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir as the latter kiss Arijit leaves Shiv Thakare jealous
MTV ROADIES SEASON 9
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Check out the BTS video of how the crew and contestants shoot an episode, a surprising twist has been revealed
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar
Aww! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar share a photo with their baby boy “Ruhaan”
Imlie
BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of the top five shows; Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav enters the top ten shows; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees drops; Anupama tops the list; followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Faltu
chilling act on India's Best Dancer 3
Debparna Goswami impresses Norwegian dance group - Quickstyle with her spine-chilling act on India's Best Dancer 3!