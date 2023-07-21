OMG! Here's why Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was missing from Sumbul's new project launch, Shivrit fans feel dejected

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

After a lot of excitement, Sumbul has come out with a new music video with Sumedh Mudgalkar and she had a very grand launch for the same. We saw a lot of her friends show up to support her including Shiv Thakare. But, fans missed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia at the launch because just a day before, Sumbul and Nimrit met up and even shared cutesy pictures together.

Fans of Shivrit were excited to catch the two together after a long time, but sadly they were disappointed. Turns out, the reason is Nimrit’s prior work commitments as she is flying off for a project.

But, seeing the love that these former contestants and now friends have for Sumbul is too sweet and they do support her, no matter what.

What did you think of Sumbul and Sumedh’s chemistry in the music video?

