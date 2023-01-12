OMG! “I attempted suicide not once but thrice”, Mahabharat actress Roopa Ganguly on her troubled career and personal life

Even though she has worked with many eminent filmmakers like Rituparno Ghosh, Mrinal Sen, B.R. Chopra, Aparna Sen among others.
Roopa Ganguly

MUMBAI: Roopa Ganguly is one of the most well known actresses of the Indian Tv and film industry. She has been part of many Tv shows but she is best known for her role as Draupadi in Mahabharat. Even though she has worked with many eminent filmmakers like Rituparno Ghosh, Mrinal Sen, B.R. Chopra, Aparna Sen among others.

Even though she has achieved dizzying heights in her professional acting career, Roopa Ganguly has seen a turbulent phase where she shockingly attempted suicide not once but thrice. Roopa got married to mechanical engineer Dhrubo Mukherjee in 1992. The couple had their first child; son Aakash in 1997. Soon their marital life hit rock bottom as there was constant fighting and abuse. 

Roopa and Dhrubo parted ways in 2007 and the actress later had a live-in relationship with a young Bengali singer, Dibyendu Mukherjee. Unfortunately the two also had issues and split a while later.

The actress once in an interview said, “I attempted suicide not once but thrice- once before my son was born, twice later. All three times, I was adamant that I wanted to kill myself. The first time, I consumed an overdose of sleeping pills. But every time I was saved. I had tried my best to kill myself, But I guess God wanted me to endure more.” 

Speaking of her troubled marriage, Roopa said, “Around 2002, I could not handle the stress. Main divorce papers lati, phaad deti, phir laati, phir phaad deti. I used to ask for a divorce and he used to apologise. We used to patch-up.”

Roopa also revealed in the interview that her ex-husband Dhrubo could not take the fact that she had found love once again in Dibyendu Mukherjee. She also said that Dhrubo never let Roopa and Dibyendu meet her son Aakash and won his full custody. She mentioned that she never asked for any alimony after their divorce. 

Interestingly, Roopa mentioned that she never watched her own show Mahabharat on TV. She said, “I got to finally see the series properly on television when Ramayan and Mahabharat were brought back on TV for a re-run during the lockdown, and I really enjoyed it. It also made me very nostalgic about the shooting days.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadi

Mahabharat Roopa Ganguly Draupadi Karan Arjun Yudhishtir Bharat Kansk Mama Shakuni Bhim Nakul Sehdev B. R Chopra TV news TellyChakkar
