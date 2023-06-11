OMG! Inside Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s lavish party-packed Goa escape! Check out the pictures here!

MUMBAI: The show Udaariyaan is and will remain iconic for many reasons, but it will mostly be remembered for Fateh and Tejo’s chemistry. Fans call them Fatejo with love, and that on-screen magic also resembles real life. The chemistry of Priyanka and Ankit has led them to be known as PriyAnkit.

Fans adore the duo and they are curious to know any and everything about the two.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans

The PriyAnkit fandom has grown bigger since their Bigg Boss stint. The fans of the two are always making some grand gesture as a way to let the two know of the love and adoration that the fans have for them.

Fans and fandoms have never shied away from sending gifts and apparel to their favorite stars, and the stars often take to their social media to let the fans know their appreciation.

Ankit recently wrapped up his shoot on Junooniyat and the two have taken a trip with friends to Goa, from the glimpses they shared, it looks like quite the party and filled with so much fun and excitement.

From party guns to pretty cocktails, their Goa escapade has everything, take a look:

As we reported, Ankit just wrapped up shooting on Junooniyat, and Priyanka was last seen in a music video, with Randeep Hooda.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Whoa! Ankit Gupta, Vishal Aditya Singh or Fahmaan Khan who is the highest paid actor on Colors? Read on to know their per episode fees