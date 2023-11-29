OMG! Jigna Vora’s SHOCKING disclosure stuns everyone after elimination from Bigg Boss 17; Says 'Even I took pregnancy test' before entering the show

MUMBAI : Jigna Vora shocked everyone with an unexpected statement a few days after she left the Bigg Boss 17 house. When the former journalist was questioned about Ankita Lokhande's alleged pregnancy in a recent interview, she disclosed that she had even taken a pregnancy test before appearing on Salman Khan's show.

(Also read: Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar have a massive showdown over Dahi; Mannara calls him an 'Ass'

Jigna discussed Ankita's pregnancy with a popular news portal, saying,“Rinku Ji and I took it seriously. But being a mother, I know it is not necessary that during pregnancy a woman gets the urge to eat ‘khatta’. This happens only in Hindi movies. But after I came out of the house and attended the press conference, I was asked if it could be a strategy and I was shocked. That was the first time I thought this could be a strategy."

She added, “I also thought that we had entered the house after getting many blood tests done. Even I took a pregnancy test. So, it was really shocking for me.”

Jigna Vora has previously discussed the rumours about Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy. Speaking to news portal earlier this week, the eliminated contender stated,“As far as I know, the report for her pregnancy test was negative. And, she told this to me. I would not like to say much about this as it is a very personal matter. Being a wife, Ankita feels Vicky must emotionally support her. But he is so busy with other issues and other people that he has no time for Ankita. That is why Ankita is unhappy.”

For those who don't know, Ankita Lokhande stunned everyone earlier this month when she admitted to using a pregnancy test while living in the Bigg Boss 17 house. A popular news channel subsequently revealed that the former Pavitra Rishta actress's pregnancy test results were unfavorable. This indicates that the actress is not expecting their first child along with her husband Vicky Jain.

(Also read: What! Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt gets enraged over the nomination for the entire season by Vicky Jain and Dimag Room; Says, 'Chun ke badla lunga'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

