OMG! Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir of Kumkum Bhagya lands up in Jail! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running success of a show and the reasons are pretty evident to the audiences. The show appeals to the masses who believe in opposites attract but also who are big believers in the mantle of fate and believe that if fates decide to bring two people together, they stay in each other's lives no matter come hail or storm. The show is focusing on Prachi and Ranbir right now, and how they are going through their ups and downs.

Krishna Kaul plays Ranbir Kohli in the show Kumkum Bhagya. His popularity has skyrocketed as a result of the role. He did a fantastic job in the role and won the audience's hearts. Krishna first appeared as a villain in the web series Punch Beat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.

Krishna often takes to his social media to share glimpses and sneak peeks about his personal life and shoot life. And also often gives a sneak peek into the upcoming track of the show.

Fans were sent in a bit of a shock when they saw Krishna's latest post, Krishna aka Ranbir was behind the bars and we think it is for an upcoming track on the story which could be a big twist.

Meanwhile, on the show, Prachi has hurt Ranbir’s feelings really hard when she hid her pregnancy from him, and even though she knew how badly he wanted to be a father,

Now Ranbir is done with Prachi because she humiliated him so much. Ranbir does not want to beg Prachi now knowing that she doesn't love him and so he decides to move on with Rhea.

Rhea loves Ranbir a lot and thinks this is an opportunity for her to get closer to Ranbir, hence she is ready to give a family heir to Ranbir. Ranbir finally walks out of Prachi's life leaving her tensed.

