OMG! Krystle D'Souza's latest post with Rithvik Dhanjani takes the internet by storm and makes the fans curious

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza has a sizable fan base on social media. Her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai launched her into the spotlight and since then, she has gone on to become a part of many popular shows like Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan and Belan Wali Bahu. She has also starred in the web series Fittrat as well as the film Chehre.

One of Krystle's famous friends is the television heartthrob Rithvik Dhanjani, who has established a loyal fan base among viewers, thanks to his participation in a number of reality series. Rithvik has hosted shows like Super Dancer, Nach Baliye, India's Best Dramebaaz and India's Next Superstars in addition to performing.

The two often share pictures, memories and their goofs on social media platforms, but a recent picture has caught the keen eye of the fans.

Recently, Rithvik Dhanjani and Krystal uploaded photos of their shoes from poolside, which are identical to one another. This has a romantic vibe of a pair. Krystal is taking pleasure in her alone time with her friends. It seems they are having a good time together.

Both celebrities are quite active on social media and routinely post images and videos of one another. Fans believe that Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani are romantically involved. Both of them are very active on social media, frequently exchanging posts about their adventures and enjoying fun together.

The followers adore their duo and believe that they are ideal for one another. They believe that the two are more than just friends and may perhaps be dating.

Although they have never collaborated before, the two are a great duo and it is clear from the post that they are revealing that they have a lovely chemistry.

