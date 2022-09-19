OMG! Naagin 6: Pratha Finally meet Prathana and finds out She is the Shesh Naagin

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

After the leap, we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of the new Naagin in the Naagin 6 after the leap. Fans have showered a lot of love on Amandeep for her journey.

After the leap, we saw that Pratha and Rishabh are raising Anmol as their daughters and the professor is raising Prarthana. The Sapera is on a hunt to find who the shesh naagin is. We also saw the entry of Rudra Raichand who Anmol is in love with. Prarthana has fate encounters with Pratha and Rudra.

In the previous episode we saw that when Pratha proposes to Rudra and Anmol’s marriage, Rudra refuses it saying that Anmol is only his friend and nothing more. He has a tussle with Rishabh and Pratha and they throws him out of the house. We also see that Takshak and snake charmer lure Prarthana into the Naag Mahal to see if she is the Shesh Naagin. When Prarthana enters the Naag Mahal she feels like she has been there before and wears the payal kept in front of her and touches Naagrani’s feet.

The snake charmer reveals that if the moonlight falls on Prarthana, it will reveal if she is the Shesh Naagin or not. The moonlight falls and Prarthana feels a change inside her.

This is when the professor finds outs that Anmol is actually his daughter and Prarthana is Pratha’s daughter.

Now, in the latest promo, we finally see Prarthana and Pratha facing each other as they only had chance encounters before this. Check out the promo:

In the promo, we also see that the professor is sacred for Prarthana when he finds out that she is the new Shesh Naagin and he wants to keep her safe.

When Prarthana appears in her Shesh Naagin avatar and asks about who was the Shesh Naagin before her, Pratha appears at the Naag Mahal.

