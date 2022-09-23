OMG! Naagin 6: Rudra and Anmol aka #RuMol getting married in Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Nobody will ever forget how the first season established the foundation for the show's six outstanding seasons. Naagin, created by Ekta Kapoor, has grown to be one of the most renowned programs and a model for several supernatural fantasy programs. After the leap, we saw Amandeep Sidhu enter, playing the part of the brand-new Naagin in Naagin 6. From her followers, Amandeep has received a lot of praise for her trip.

We just witnessed Pratik Sehajpal's brisk entry onto the show as Rudra Raichand, while Tejasswi Prakash portrays Pratha and Prarthana in it. Rudra and Amandeep Sidhu have a romantic relationship, which has made fans very delighted, but as we saw in the episode, this is just the beginning.

The cast of the show is really active on social media and often takes out time to share fun moments with fans and behind the scenes from the shoot. Fans really love the chemistry between Rudra and Anmol, even though Rudra did reject Anmol’s proposal to get married. We saw Anmol still had feelings for Rudra and turns out the two actually might be getting married on the show!

Amandeep Sidhu aka Anmol shared some snaps from when she was getting ready as a bride and recently, Pratik and she, have posted a video lipsyncing to a song Pratik was featured in but fans have speculated that Anmol and Rudra are getting married. The outfits that the two have worn in the video is proof.

Meanwhile, In the promo, we also see that the professor is sacred for Prarthana when he finds out that she is the new Shesh Naagin and he wants to keep her safe.

When Prarthana appears in her Shesh Naagin avatar and asks about who was the Shesh Naagin was before her, Pratha appears at the Naag Mahal.

The show is definitely taking a very interesting turn and it will be intriguing to see which way it takes forward!

