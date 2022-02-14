Omg! Naagin 6: Sudha Chandran is back in the Naagin universe but with a Huge twist! Find out more Inside!

MUMBAI: Naagin has grown in popularity, and fans were eagerly anticipating the release of the show. Fans were given a full supply of surprises from the first episodes of Naagin 6.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show, as TellyChakkar exclusively revealed.

As we Exclusively reported that Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a scientist on the show, And Mahek Chahal plays the role of Shesh Naagin.

And as Fans of the show already know that the iconic Sudha Chandran is also returning to the Naagin Universe.

In a BTS posted by Adaa Khan who was the co-star of Sudha in season one of Naagin, she revealed that Sudha is returning to the show not to portray her old character Yamini but a brand new character with a twist. Sudha is playing the role of Seema, whose real intentions are not known yet because in season one she was after the Naagmani.

Take a look:

What better way to welcome Sudha Ji than Shesha doing it herself. Meanwhile, Naagin 6 made a very buzzworthy first impression. The much-anticipated series, which premiered on Colors on February 12th is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the aegis of Balaji Telefilms, is expected to have cameo appearances from Mouni Roy and Shaheer Sheikh.

The Basant Panchami Special that aired last week, was jam-packed with action, drama, and dance, and it served as the perfect prelude to Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, and Manit Joura's new season, Naagin 6 breaths of air on Weekends on Colors.

