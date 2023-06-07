OMG! Naagin 6 wraps up the shoot, Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional! Check out the video here!

MUMBAI :Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises.

Tejasswi Prakash is the steadfast force that is been constant on Naagin 6, she is wonderful as the lead character of Pratha/Prarthana on the show.

We gave you the update that the show is going to wrap up and not actually get an extension and will probably air it’s last episode on 9th July.

Now, we have found proof and it looks like Tejasswi Prakash gave a farewell speech and got a tad but emotional while thanking everyone. Check out the video here:

This season of Naagin has been one of the longest seasons of the series, with an everchanging star cast and multiple leaps, but it has still managed to sustain ratings.

With Naagin 6 coming to an end, it will be interseting to see what Tejasswi Prakash has in store for her next.

Will you miss Naagin 6 and Tejasswi Prakash? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

