OMG! Netizens claim Adil Khan Durrani is using Rakhi Sawant to enter Bigg Boss 16, see reactions

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for the past couple of months because of her new boyfriend Adil Khan. From the gym to the airport, the couple is spotted by the paparazzi mostly every day, and even on social media Rakhi shares a lot of videos and pictures with Adil. But netizens are trolling them and calling Rakhi ‘greedy’ and they are also saying that Adil is using her for publicity and to be a part of the next season of Bigg Boss.

A netizen commented, “Rakhi is greedy n this guy Adil n the rest using her for publicity n to be seen on the social platform.” One more netizen wrote, “Adil is playing every best card in the deck, just to get into bigg boss.”

Well, Rakhi has been a part of three seasons of Bigg Boss; season 1, 14, 15. In season 15, the actress had entered the show with her ex-husband Ritesh, and that had surely helped the TRP of Bigg Boss.

The actress has also multiple times said that if Bigg Boss calls her this time with her boyfriend Adil Khan, she is ready to enter the house. She has also stated that Adil is getting many music video offers.

A few days ago, Rakhi had spoken about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, and her bizarre statement was that monkeys stole the actor’s clothes.

