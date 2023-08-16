OMG! Nikki Tamboli lashes out at netizens for calling her a P*rn star, says “Even an adult star deserves respect on a humanitarian level”

MUMBAI: Tamboli has never failed to entertain the audience with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to Khatra Khatra Khatra. Though the fans love every bit of it, the audience is always curious to know about her personal life. From her struggle with depression to not giving a damn to trolls, the gorgeous actress has come a long way.

Also Read- Revealed! Nikki Tamboli finally breaks her silence on refusing to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Nikki is known to share sultry and hot pictures on his social media pages that make many jaws drop. The actress who was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra reacted to trolls labeling her a ‘Porn star’. She told a news portal, “Call me anything and everything and that simply doesn’t shake my sense of stability by any means. I’m not here to take external validation for my work from people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others who are trying to do something constructive.”

She further said, “Comparing me or or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren’t these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level.”

Also Read- Shocking! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli's phone gets hijacked by This co-contestant, Deets Inside

Niki further opened up about not being affected by trolls any more. She said, “The more you react, the more these trolls try to attack you on a personal level. However, when they realise that this is more of a one-sided thing, someday or the other, they might feel jaded and tired and stop commenting. Either way, it doesn’t stop my rocking life.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi