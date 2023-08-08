OMG! Not just Ram and Priya, but these two characters became audience's favourite and the show's highlight in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, read to find out who

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast.

Ram and Priya’s chemistry in this season are fresh, more fun and the dialogues are just too good. The show has taken on a fun new take with new actors and more.

The banters between Ram and Priya are iconic, and in a recent episode, the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha is the pivoting point for the show. Their chemistry is flawless and easygoing, and this season has sparks like nothing else.

Now, with the show going off air, fans are extremely sad. But, they are happy that they got a chance to watch Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya together again.

While Ram and Priya have always been the highlight of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, this season had 2 characters that became instantly popular with the audiences and the critics alike. These characters added such flare and joy to the characters of Ram Priya, and they have become one of the highlights of Season 3.

We are talking about Supriya Shukla and Chirag Mehra and for the unversed, they played the roles of Shalini Kapoor and Shardul, who is Ram's best friend on the show.

The banter between Ram and his mom, the care that she has for Priya and between the witty one liners, Supriya Shukla has definitely hitted out of the park as Shalini Kapoor and is going to be remembered as the fun, cool mom for sure.

Shardul, on the other hand, had bigger shoes to fill because in the last season, Ram's friends were truly delightful and fans were a little skeptical, as to if this season would match up to the love that Ram had gotten from his friends.

From being Shalini's little Khabri to being the biggest supporter of Ram and Priya, Shardul has always acted in Ram's best interest and has given some best comedic performances and emotional relief to the show. We are not the only ones who thinks so here. We have compiled some of the reactions that the audiences have had towards Shalini and Shardul.

Today's #BadeAcheLagteHain3

Shar & Aloo were like Ram's parents. Angry father and loving mom. They are fiercely protective of Ram.

Ramu's so lucky!!

These two handled it well. They are not all words. They actually fight for him, support him, & criticize his mistakes. https://t.co/EqCLVn9396 — Srijony Mondal (@SrijonyM) June 23, 2023

Shardul literally taking one for the team. He is such a sweetheart and such a cutie at that. Love this guy. He is doing whatever it takes to make #RaYa's marriage happen #BadeAchheLagteHain3 #BALH3 #BadeAchheLagteHain #BALH pic.twitter.com/JN5WZwDFUx — Sangeeta N (@TouchOfSpice83) June 26, 2023

(1/3) Despite a very short schedule, and the uncertainty due to unavoidable circumstances, thank you for giving us a sublime love story, some beautiful moments, memorable dialogues, and a truly remarkable character in Shalini Kapoor … such a joy to have a mother/mother in law — NaSha forever!! (@RBalh2) August 5, 2023

