OMG! Not just Ram and Priya, but these two characters became audience's favourite and the show's highlight in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, read to find out who

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast.
Ram

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast.  

Ram and Priya’s chemistry in this season are fresh, more fun and the dialogues are just too good. The show has taken on a fun new take with new actors and more. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Nakuul Mehta bids an emotional goodbye to Ram Kapoor and Bade Acche Lagte Hai after 2 years, says, “If you were to tell me at the beginning of 2021 that we’d end up filming and airing 2 seasons of a show which brings so much joy...”

The banters between Ram and Priya are iconic, and in a recent episode, the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha is the pivoting point for the show. Their chemistry is flawless and easygoing, and this season has sparks like nothing else. 

Now, with the show going off air, fans are extremely sad. But, they are happy that they got a chance to watch Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya together again. 

While Ram and Priya have always been the highlight of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, this season had 2 characters that became instantly popular with the audiences and the critics alike. These characters added such flare and joy to the characters of Ram Priya, and they have become one of the highlights of Season 3. 

We are talking about Supriya Shukla and Chirag Mehra and for the unversed, they played the roles of Shalini Kapoor and Shardul, who is Ram's best friend on the show. 

The banter between Ram and his mom, the care that she has for Priya and between the witty one liners, Supriya Shukla has definitely hitted out of the park as Shalini Kapoor and is going to be remembered as the fun, cool mom for sure. 

Shardul, on the other hand, had bigger shoes to fill because in the last season, Ram's friends were truly delightful and fans were a little skeptical, as to if this season would match up to the love that Ram had gotten from his friends.  

From being Shalini's little Khabri to being the biggest supporter of Ram and Priya, Shardul has always acted in Ram's best interest and has given some best comedic performances and emotional relief to the show. We are not the only ones who thinks so here. We have compiled some of the reactions that the audiences have had towards Shalini and Shardul.  

Will you miss the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ:Exclusive! “It was a very beautiful character and so different from Sarla”, Supriya Shukla talks about her role as Shalini Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, working with Nakuul, Disha and more

