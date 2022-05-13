OMG! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran leaked major information, Deet inside!

Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists.
Simran

Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone's heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.    

Also read: BREAKING! Pandya Store burns down to ashes; Gautam and Shiva's efforts go in vain

Dev and Rishita played by Akshay and Simran respectively, are up with a funny reel again. However, this time Simran reveals too much information that will definitely land them in trouble. Take a look at the video to see their banter. 

Check out the video   

 

 

Also read: TC Trivia! What happened to Prafulla and Anita in StarPlus' Pandya Store? Has their track ended?

Meanwhile in the show, Pandya store will be burning in flames and down to dust; Gombi will rush to save the store but it is too late. Dhara and the family members call for the fire-brigade, but are they too late? What will happen now? Will Gautam's dream be shattered again?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

