OMG! Poonam Pandey's alleged demise sparks mystery as family reportedly goes underground, Kanpur residence locked

Her management released a statement yesterday stating that she passed away in her homeland of Uttar Pradesh from cervical cancer. Her sister reportedly confirmed the rumor that she died at night. There has been confusion among individuals because the actress and model were active until two or three days ago.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 11:54
Poonam Pandey

MUMBAI: The news of Poonam Pandey's death shocked everybody. Her management released a statement yesterday stating that she passed away in her homeland of Uttar Pradesh from cervical cancer. Her sister reportedly confirmed the rumor that she died at night. There has been confusion among individuals because the actress and model were active until two or three days ago.

(Also read: Poonam Pandey Demise: OMG! From leaked s*x tapes to promising to go naked for the Indian cricket team, here are 5 shocking controversies of the actress/model )

Amit Khanna, a celebrity photographer, has confirmed that they shot together two days ago. Amin Khan, her bodyguard, claimed that he had attempted to contact her sister but she had not responded. When media outlets dispatched teams to their Uttar Pradesh ancestral hamlet, they were informed that the family had moved to Delhi and was locking up the house.

The fact that no one has seen the actress's allegedly deceased mortal remains has astonished many. Furthermore, no one has received a statement from a hospital official verifying her demise. Fans were hooked by Poonam Pandey when she said she would reveal some huge news in the next two to three days. The Park housing community in Oshiwara, Mumbai, is home to the actress. According to her neighbors, she hasn't been seen moving outside her house in the last two days. Her driver was observed exiting the building around 3:45 p.m., according to popular news sources.

According to Amin Khan, he is still in shock over the news. Celebrities who posted condolence messages for her included Aly Goni, Karanvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt, Daisy Shah, Karan Kundrra, and others. Medical professionals are shocked by the news of cervical cancer. People's skepticism has also increased due to the disease's two-month pattern. Her fan base has grown after Lock Upp.

(Also read: RIP! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey dies of Cervical cancer at 32)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life 

Poonam Pandey Karma Aagaya Hero Nasha Yuva Love Is Poison TV news LOCK UPP Aly Goni Karanvir Bohra Ali Merchant MUNAWAR FARUQUI Pooja Bhatt Daisy Shah Karan Kundrra Oshiwara Amin Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 11:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Surprising! Inder stops Seerat from going with her parents
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
ROFL! Shahid Kapoor's funny take on 'Favorite kind of relative' sparks laughter among fans; Netizen reacts!
MUMBAI: With Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor is getting ready for his upcoming love film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya....
Whoa! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares an interesting picture that he never shared on social media, check it out
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Jhanak: Shocking! Bipasha and Tanuja ask Jhanak to pack her bags, Anirudh unaware of it
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pandya Store: Really! Dhaval will now take Natasha in his arms and ask her what about love
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Congratulations! Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel all set to marry his long time Australian girlfriend Tilda?
MUMBAI: Dev Patel is one of the most popular British actors. He has been part of some path-breaking films like Hotel...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
ROFL! Shahid Kapoor's funny take on 'Favorite kind of relative' sparks laughter among fans; Netizen reacts!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rohit
Whoa! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares an interesting picture that he never shared on social media, check it out
Swati Tarar
Exclusive: Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Param Jhakar on February 7!
Munmun Dutta
Adorable: Munmun Dutta brings back fond memories as she shares throwback pictures of team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shooting in Disneyland!
Ekta Tiwari
Shocking! Ekta Tiwari filed for divorce proceedings from her husband Sushant Kandaya; 'We are not good for each other'
Angela Gonsalves
Shocking! Poonam Pandey is alive! Here is what the actress shared on Instagram
Hiba Nawab
Wow! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab vacations in Goa, check out her glamorous glimpses