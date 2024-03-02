OMG! Poonam Pandey's alleged demise sparks mystery as family reportedly goes underground, Kanpur residence locked

MUMBAI: The news of Poonam Pandey's death shocked everybody. Her management released a statement yesterday stating that she passed away in her homeland of Uttar Pradesh from cervical cancer. Her sister reportedly confirmed the rumor that she died at night. There has been confusion among individuals because the actress and model were active until two or three days ago.

Amit Khanna, a celebrity photographer, has confirmed that they shot together two days ago. Amin Khan, her bodyguard, claimed that he had attempted to contact her sister but she had not responded. When media outlets dispatched teams to their Uttar Pradesh ancestral hamlet, they were informed that the family had moved to Delhi and was locking up the house.

The fact that no one has seen the actress's allegedly deceased mortal remains has astonished many. Furthermore, no one has received a statement from a hospital official verifying her demise. Fans were hooked by Poonam Pandey when she said she would reveal some huge news in the next two to three days. The Park housing community in Oshiwara, Mumbai, is home to the actress. According to her neighbors, she hasn't been seen moving outside her house in the last two days. Her driver was observed exiting the building around 3:45 p.m., according to popular news sources.

According to Amin Khan, he is still in shock over the news. Celebrities who posted condolence messages for her included Aly Goni, Karanvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt, Daisy Shah, Karan Kundrra, and others. Medical professionals are shocked by the news of cervical cancer. People's skepticism has also increased due to the disease's two-month pattern. Her fan base has grown after Lock Upp.

