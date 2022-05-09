OMG! Pratik Sehajpal evicted from Khtaron Ke Khiladi 12; aplogizes to his fans

MUMBAI: The Colors’ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has managed to capture the attention of the audience quite well. While the makers keep designing new stunts for the contestants, our favourite celebs have gotten the chance to showcase their adventurous side.

In the latest episode, Big Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal got evicted. He was one of the most hyped contestants and has been receiving love from the audience since week one.

In the latest episode, Pratik aborted the elimination stunt and accepted that he will have to leave the show as a consequence, while Jannat Zubair and Kanika Mann performed in the elimination stunt and got themselves out of the danger zone, Rohit Shetty even took their “fear funda”.

Pratik was eliminated once before as well but came back on the show as a wildcard. He performed really well in the stunts and his fans loved him on the show.

ALSO READ: OMG! Akasa Singh finally breaks her silence on her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik tweeted “Te amo and lo siento” which means I love you and I’m sorry in Spanish.

Te amo and lo siento — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) September 4, 2022

He also said that huge miracles are happening right now. The fans feel that he has good projects coming his way and will get to see him more on the screen.

Huge Miracles are happeningggggg right now — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) September 5, 2022

Even after his eviction, he is getting all the love and support from his fans. They are not backlashing him for aborting the stunt, instead are proud of him for giving his best.

Check out here what they have to say to him:

Bhai aap jaise beautiful insaan and beautiful soul k liye miracles always happens and don't forget no matter what will be always with you#PratikSehajpal #PratikFam https://t.co/eGNKRO9kb8 — Sohail (@realsohail123) September 5, 2022

Just remember @realsehajpal you’re never alone.We’ll continue to stand by you through thick & thin.

I’ll love you through all the ups & downs . Always.

#PratikSehajpal #PratikFam https://t.co/rbs4m7FBSG — (@pratikrealhero) September 5, 2022

We have faith in you...

A bigger n better world is waiting for you..keep going #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam https://t.co/kxtz4p52bg — Me ANOY (@antika_roy) September 5, 2022

@realsehajpal

You're such an inspiration for many people like me..just seeing how hard you've worked for ur dreams

& how it has paid off for you & ur family too



You're a terrific role model & I'm very grateful have you in my life



HAPPY TEACHERS DAY#PratikSehajpal #PratikFam pic.twitter.com/VqLWRtUySV — (@being_sid1_) September 5, 2022

Pratik Sehajpal debuted as a contestant on MTV’s reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He gained good popularity and in the same year auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies Xtreme but could not clear the audition. He then participated in the first season of MTV’s Ace of Space and finished as the first runner-up.

Moreover, he debuted as an actor in Alt Balaji’s web series ‘Bebakee’ as Rahil Abdullah. He later appeared in the first season of Big Boss OTT in 2021. He walked off the show and took the briefcase in which he received a ticket to enter the Big Boss house in 2021.

He has done a whole lot of reality shows and has gained immense love from the audience in every one of them. His fans can’t wait to see what he does next.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal speaks about his future projects and talks about the return of the pop- culture

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.