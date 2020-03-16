OMG! Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan faces a hard time shooting for a sequence with horse for Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 14:03
MUMBAI:Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story.

Banni and Yuvan's life has seen lots of ups and downs.

In fact, the duo is all set to get married in crucial circumstances which will bring some interesting twists in the story.

We exclusively revealed that Banni arrives to stop the wedding. Manini turns it on Banni. Hemant doesn’t believe it. Banni was blamed and shamed by the Rathods. All hell breaks loose after Yuvan puts the sindoor in Banni’s maang. Later, Banni refuses and leaves. Devraj evokes Yuvan's trauma on purpose to postpone the wedding.

Furthermore, Devraj convinces Banni to save Yuvan from his wedding. Elsewhere the wedding party leaves for court. Banni escapes with Yuvan on a horse. He  swears to his mom he won't marry Banni. Mama-Mami is bribed by Devraj. Yuvan and Banni bond in the temple. Manini slays Banni's character in the press - but not without a fitting reply from Banni.

All this drama is going to be very intriguing.

And now, we have come across some unseen BTS from the sets of the show which will leave you excited.

Take a look:

Banni is riding on a horse for this intense sequence. We are sure Ulka must have enjoyed performing such a challenging sequence for the show.

How excited are you for the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

