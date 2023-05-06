OMG! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta, become neighbors with Shah Rukh Khan, and fans give them the out-of-the-world gift!

MUMBAI :The show Udaariyaan is and will remain iconic for many reasons, but it will mostly be remembered for Fateh and Tejo’s chemistry. Fans call them Fatejo with love, and that on-screen magic also resembles in real life. The chemistry of Priyanka and Ankit has led them to be known as PriyAnkit.

Fans adore the duo and moreover, they are curious to know any and everything about the two.

The PriyAnkit fandom has only grown bigger and bigger since their Bigg Boss stint. The fans of the two are always making some grand gesture as a way to let the two know of the love and adoration that the fans have for them.

Fans and fandoms have never shied away from sending gifts and apparel to their favorite stars, and the stars often take to their social media to let the fans know that their appreciation.

But rarely does it happen that a gift stumps the actors and the fans alike. Something similar happened with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta, they were surprised as some fans decided to gift them a piece of land on the Moon. The fans bought a piece of land from official moon real estate authorities and registered it in the name of PriyAnkit.

This might be an unusual gift but it is such a heartfelt one, and PriYAnkit has now joined the ranks of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput, who are also owners of lunar land.

Ankit and Priyanka both took to social media to thank the fans and the news is definitely quite exciting for the fandom right now.

