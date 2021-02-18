OMG! Raghav replaces Akshay Kumar in Desi Boys; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges showcasing their talents.

Now, according to the concept, the contestants are trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, and Shakti; however, in the latest season, she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

One of the USPs of the show is that it is hosted by Raghav, who makes the show very entertaining.

As we all know, a lot of celebrities come on the show to promote their films, and Raghav entertains them and makes them laugh.

In one of the episodes, John Abraham had come along with Anil Kapoor to promote their movie Welcome Back, and that’s the time when Raghav and John had a special dance.

In the video, the two are seen performing on the song Main Tera Hero from the movie Desi Boyz, and what’s special is that Raghav is dancing in heels.

The two have a fun dance, and the entire audience and crew are left in splits.

Post the performance, Anil Kapoor did say that Raghav can replace Akshay in the movie as the chemistry of John and Raghav was really good.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav knows how to entertain the audiences, and no wonder he is in much demand and has a massive fan following.

On the work front, Raghav was last seen in the ZEE5 series Abhay 2, and his acting chops were highly appreciated.

Soon, the dancer will be seen as a host on Dance Deewane 3.

