OMG! Rakhi Sawant appeals to Bombay High Court to quash defamation case against her; Alleges revenge plan

On October 31, 2022, a formal complaint (FIR) was lodged against Sawant on the basis that she had displayed several recordings of the complainant and made defamatory statements. The video, which was shown to the media, was further alleged to be sexually explicit.
Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Model actor Rakhi Sawant has filed a seeking quashing of the complaint against her to the Bombay High Court, which was brought by another model, alleging defamation and outraging her modesty.

According to Sawant, the other model brought a complaint against her as revenge. The petition reads “The false accusations and defamatory statements made by the complainant not only cause personal distress but also ruin Sawant’s once successful career. It is evident that the complainant holds a grudge and filed the false FIR as an act of revenge.”

On October 31, 2022, a formal complaint (FIR) was lodged against Sawant on the basis that she had displayed several recordings of the complainant and made defamatory statements. The video, which was shown to the media, was further alleged to be sexually explicit.

In addition to Section 67(A) of the Information and Technology Act (IT Act), Sawant was charged with Sections 354(A) (outraging modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation), 504 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intent of provoking breach) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sawant is requesting the FIR be quashed, stating that an in-depth examination will show that there is no reason to be confident about its genuineness. It further argued that all disputes had been peacefully settled between the Sawant and the complainant. However, the complainant's strategy for eating up court time was to keep the FIR pending.

Furthermore, the plea claims that since section 354A was only applicable against men, it was not possible to apply to her. In addition to the FIR, Sawant has requested that the chargesheet that was filed against her on October 18, 2023, be quashed.

Credit- Free Press Journal

