OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at beau Adil Khan’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI : Drama queen Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani recently made the headlines when they were both caught on video dancing before she underwent surgery.

Rakhi, who underwent an operation yesterday, informed fans about how she’s doing now and also clarified rumours regarding Adil marrying his ex-girlfriend, Roshina Delavari.

During the live session, many viewers messaged Rakhi Sawant telling her about Adil Khan Durrani’s ex-girlfriend, Roshina Delavari putting up a story talking about her marriage with him. Reacting sternly to it, the Bigg Boss fame said, “Let her bark, Mera Adil mera hai and woh mujhe sacha pyaar karta hai. Adil dhokebaaz nahi hai.”

She added, “All girls are after Adil because he’s smart and handsome. Roshina is doing a publicity stunt. Jaanboojh ke mujhe chhedne ki koshish karti hai, bewdi hai ek number ki. Khud ko Muslim kehti hai aur dr*gs, daaru karti hai. Don’t talk about Roshina and upset me. Adil doesn’t talk to her, doesn’t call her. She keeps putting posts on her own.” Adil also clarified in the chat that ‘meri girlfriend meri jaan hai’ and called the rumours ‘baseless’.

During the live session, Rakhi Sawant praised Adil Khan Durrani for being there by her side at the hospital and also revealed that he cried once she was out of the operation theatre.



