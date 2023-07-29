OMG! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on the dating rumours with Sehban Azim and Zain Imam

Reem is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and now the actress in a recent interview broke her silence on the dating rumours with Sehban Azim and Zain Imam.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 05:30
Reem Shaikh

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.

She began her career as a child artist and rose to fame with her performance in Zee TV’s ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, where she became a household name.

The actress was also seen in the serial ‘Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan’ opposite Zain Imam and the audience loved their chemistry.

She was last seen in the show ‘Tere Ishq Main Ghayal’, where she played the lead. She had a love triangle with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani, the show just went off–air a month ago.

Whichever show Reem has worked on, she has had a great rapport with her co–actors who she has a good friendship vibe too and at times there have been speculations that she would be dating her co–actors but the actress hasn’t yet come out and spoken about it.

Now in a recent interview Reem finally spoke about these rumours where she was linked with co–actors Sehban Azim and Zain Imam.

ALSO READ: Oops! Pakhi aka Reem Shaikh misses this co-star on the sets of Fanaa

The actress said “It’s very funny as most of the time when we are reading all the comments we are together and we laugh it out at least I don’t take things seriously. The fact about this industry is that if you are working with someone then they make your pair super hit and then if you have a good rapport with them off–screen then pakka we are dating.  It's like people used to ship me with Sehban when I did Tujhse Hai Raabta and Zain during Fanaa and now when I am going out with both of them they have nothing to say”

She further said “Just because the three of us don’t show on social media what good friends we are people get a chance to talk about but we three are like that we don’t put anything on social media and I just laugh it out it’s very funny”

Reem also said that the only time she gets affected is when her family is mentioned he says “The only time I lose it is when my parents are tagged or dragged into it and I want to say something and give it back, as I chose to be in this industry so keep it to me, don’t bring my family into it as they are innocent and they don’t know anything that’s happening. But then I feel the people who are spreading this negativity don’t have a face and they can’t keep their DP also on their account so one shouldn’t bother”

Well, there is no doubt there were a lot of rumours doing the rounds, that there is something brewing between Reem Shaikh - Sehban Azim and Zain Imam.

The fans miss watching them on screen together and their pair is loved by the audience.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ: MESMERIZING! Reem Sameer Shaikh looks nothing less than a Regina in the recent bridal transformation

Karan Kundrra Gashmeer Mahajani Reem Shaikh Tujhse Hai Raabta Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Diya Aur Baati Hum Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan television actors Television TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I am just keeping fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love”, Kimmy Kaur talks about joining Udaariyaan post leap, her excitement for it and more
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Devastating! Abhimanyu accidentally kills Abhinav
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Must Read! Bhumi Pednekar reveals her morning skincare routine; says, “Earlier, I did not pay attention to internal health, for me, it was very external”
MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Apart from her amazing...
Exclusive! Hemwant Tiwari on releasing his film Lomad in theatres, “When I went to OTT platforms, no one entertained me”
MUMBAI : Have you ever watched a film that was made in one single shot without any cuts? Well, you will get to watch a...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Intoxicated! Sahiba and Angad talk their heart out, Sahiba asks for Simran's rights
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Savi reaches the board meeting, Ishaan gets angry
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Must Read! Bhumi Pednekar reveals her morning skincare routine; says, “Earlier, I did not pay attention to internal health, for me, it was very external”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kimmy Kaur
Exclusive! “I am just keeping fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love”, Kimmy Kaur talks about joining Udaariyaan post leap, her excitement for it and more
Ssharad Malhotra
Must Read! Did you know that Vidrohi star Ssharad Malhotra dated these actresses in the past? Read more
Falaq Naaz
Shocking! Falaq Naaz reveals the actual reason why her sister Shafaq Naaz and she broke ties, says “Shafaq questioned the finance and my mother, and when she pointed fingers at our mom I couldn’t take it; it’s been two days I am back from Bigg Boss but sh
foreigners
KYA BAAT HAI! 8 television celebrities who found love in foreigners
Karan Vohra
Wonderful! Karan Vohra names his twin sons as AryaVeer and AkshVeer
Falaq Naaz
OMG! Falaq Naaz finally breaks her silence on why her friendship with Dipika Kakar ended, says "We were like sisters, she didn’t even message or call me once when Sheezan was in jail; she has got or lost her identity out of her choice no one forced her”