OMG! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on the dating rumours with Sehban Azim and Zain Imam

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.

She began her career as a child artist and rose to fame with her performance in Zee TV’s ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, where she became a household name.

The actress was also seen in the serial ‘Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan’ opposite Zain Imam and the audience loved their chemistry.

She was last seen in the show ‘Tere Ishq Main Ghayal’, where she played the lead. She had a love triangle with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani, the show just went off–air a month ago.

Whichever show Reem has worked on, she has had a great rapport with her co–actors who she has a good friendship vibe too and at times there have been speculations that she would be dating her co–actors but the actress hasn’t yet come out and spoken about it.

Now in a recent interview Reem finally spoke about these rumours where she was linked with co–actors Sehban Azim and Zain Imam.

The actress said “It’s very funny as most of the time when we are reading all the comments we are together and we laugh it out at least I don’t take things seriously. The fact about this industry is that if you are working with someone then they make your pair super hit and then if you have a good rapport with them off–screen then pakka we are dating. It's like people used to ship me with Sehban when I did Tujhse Hai Raabta and Zain during Fanaa and now when I am going out with both of them they have nothing to say”

She further said “Just because the three of us don’t show on social media what good friends we are people get a chance to talk about but we three are like that we don’t put anything on social media and I just laugh it out it’s very funny”

Reem also said that the only time she gets affected is when her family is mentioned he says “The only time I lose it is when my parents are tagged or dragged into it and I want to say something and give it back, as I chose to be in this industry so keep it to me, don’t bring my family into it as they are innocent and they don’t know anything that’s happening. But then I feel the people who are spreading this negativity don’t have a face and they can’t keep their DP also on their account so one shouldn’t bother”

Well, there is no doubt there were a lot of rumours doing the rounds, that there is something brewing between Reem Shaikh - Sehban Azim and Zain Imam.

The fans miss watching them on screen together and their pair is loved by the audience.

