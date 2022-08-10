OMG! Rishi and Ayushmaan indulge in a FIGHT on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

Aman Gandhi plays Rohit Suchanti's cousin in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 15:55
MUMBAI : Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles.

The show is working wonders on the small screens ever since its launch. 

Aishwarya and Rohit are seen playing Lakhsmi and Rishi's roles respectively.

The new on-screen jodi has received tremendous love and support from the viewers. Fans fondly refer to them as RishMi. 

Ekta Kapoor's show is being loved by the viewers with some exciting twists and turns taking place. 

Aishwarya is slaying in the role of Lakshmi in the drama series and the viewers have seen her different avatars. Meanwhile, Rohit is also doing total justice to his role. 

We all know that the show's star cast is quite happening and they keep sharing amazing pictures, videos and reels with their fans. 

And now, Rohit has shared a fun Instagram reel where he has created a hilarious fight scene with co-star Aman Gandhi who plays the role of Ayushmaan in the show. Aman is seen as Rishi's cousin. 

Take a look: 

Aman and Rohit's timings as well as the expressions are simply on point which makes this reel even funnier. 

Well, if fights would take place in such hilarious ways then we don't mind them fighting all day long. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: WOW! Bhagyalakshmi’s Smita Bansal and Uday Tikekar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ connection! Check it Out!

About Author

