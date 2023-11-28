OMG! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are expecting twins, the diva shares a lot more in this recent video

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are easily deemed as one of the cutest couples in Telly town. The adorable couple never fails to impress everyone with their amazing chemistry and cutesy banter, which simply wins the hearts of their fans.

Currently, the duo is on cloud nine, as they are soon going to start a new chapter of their lives. For the unversed, Rubina is pregnant with her and Abhinav’s first child, and she is currently in the last leg of her pregnancy. Amidst all the excitement, the diva shared a major announcement, hinting at the couple’s happiness being doubled.

Taking to her YouTube channel on November 28, 2023, Rubina Dilaik dropped a new video under her latest podcast series, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show.

While the diva would usually host several mommies-to-be and new mothers in her show to share their experience of motherhood journey, in the very first episode, Rubina took the chair herself and made some happy revelations about her pregnancy journey. However, the massive announcement came when she revealed that she was carrying twins with her. In her words:

“Today’s episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mumma’s out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins.”

Continuing with the episode, the diva then went on to talk about her journey while pregnant with twins and recollected the moment when she and her hubby, Abhinav got to know about the big revelation themselves. Revealing her hubby, Abhinav’s reaction to it, the diva narrated:

“Jab humein pehli baar pata chala that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav’s reaction, humne ultrasound mein dekha, he’s like no way! I said yeah, that’s the truth. He’s like no, no, no way! Maine kaha that’s the truth and that’s what the doctor is saying. Hum jaise hi clinic se bahar nikle, hum ghar wapas jaa rahe the, poore raste humne ek doosre se baat hi nahi ki. Matlab we were extremely excited and overjoyed to find out that we are pregnant, but this came out as a double surprise that we are blessed with twins but isko hum digest nahi kar paa rahe the.”

Amongst other happy revelations about her twin pregnancy journey, the diva also candidly talked about the salient advice she got from her doctor. She has been suggested to be extremely careful all the time, especially during the first 12 weeks.

Moreover, she was also told not to share the news with anyone, as any chance of excitement may be dangerous for one of the twins. The diva then concluded how she was extremely stressed to hide such big news from everyone, and additionally was worried about carrying two lives inside her.

In yet another segment of the video, Rubina also talked about meeting with a minor car accident on her way back from her third month pregnancy scan. She revealed that she first bumped her back on her seat, then got hit on her head by the seat in front.

The doting mommy-to-be revealed she still gets goosebumps thinking about that day, as she ended up panicking and worrying about her children. While both she and her twins were absolutely fine and unharmed, she added that it led her to hide her pregnancy for a lot more time.

Congratulations, Rubina and Abhinav!

