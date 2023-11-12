OMG! Salman Khan Upset as Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Keep Him Waiting; Issues Stern Warning

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 witnessed host Salman Khan expressing his frustration and disappointment with the contestants for their unprofessional behavior. The housemates, who previously exhibited disrespect towards guest host Karan Johar, repeated their irresponsible conduct during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot, causing Salman Khan to wait for 20 minutes.

In a visibly upset state, Salman Khan made it clear that he isn't Bigg Boss himself, unwilling to tolerate such delays. He disclosed that their tardiness had already cost them a valuable career opportunity due to their behavior towards Karan Johar last week.

Bigg Boss intervened and scolded the contestants, emphasizing that they had crossed a line by making Salman wait. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, showcasing Salman's displeasure and the stern warnings issued by both the host and Bigg Boss.

During the reprimand, Salman Khan pointed out the contestants' disrespectful behavior towards Karan Johar and their lack of seriousness on the platform. He expressed disappointment at their negligence, highlighting the dedication he puts into hosting the show despite his busy schedule.

Salman Khan issued a stern warning, revealing that Karan Johar assured the group wouldn't receive any calls from his production house. He sarcastically remarked that, once they leave the show, they might attempt to meet Karan or himself from a distance.

The incident has sparked discussions among viewers about the contestants' conduct and the consequences they might face in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Credit: Spotboye