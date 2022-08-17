OMG! Shailesh Lodha shares a cryptic post and netizens wonder if it has a connection with Taarak Mehta’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi, See post

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. However, the show has been making news for all the wrong reasons. It is a well-known fact that a couple of artists from the show have quit after years of playing the character and Shailesh Lodha is the recent one.

Recently, Asit Kumarr Modi seemingly took a jibe at Shailesh Lodha's exit. And it seems, the actor/poet has hit back at him. At least, that's what the netizens believe.

Also Read: Revealed! Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anakdat have quit Taarak Mehta because of Asit Kumar Modi’s WEIRD condition

Shailesh Lodha aka former Taarak Mehta of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to his social media handle and shared a picture of a Chameleon aka Girgit. He penned a poem on how people change colours just like chameleons. Shailesh Lodha, it seems, took a hit back at the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, Asit Kumarr Modi with the post. Check out Shailesh Lodha's post here:

Also Read: Revealed! Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi finally speaks out about making actors signing the exclusive contract

Netizens feel that Shailesh Lodha has taken an indirect shot at the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Check out the comments on Shailesh's post below:

Shailesh Lodha's exit had been the biggest trend in Entertainment News. It was reported that Shailesh Lodha felt his days were not being utilised and he didn't want to sit at home without work and engage himself in other works. However, due to the exclusivity contract, he wasn't able to look for work elsewhere.

Credit: BollywoodLife