Revealed! Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi finally speaks out about making actors signing the exclusive contract

Asit Kumar Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocks 14 years and the sitcom has never failed to entertain it’s audience with its hilarious comedy

MUMBAI : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 14 years of going on-air. On the occasion, producer Asit Kumarr Modi reveals the struggles to put up the show on air in 2008. Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha have quit the show, while there are already rumours about Raj Anadkat keen on exiting the show. To avoid the same, he is said to get his actors to sign an exclusive contract.

Also Read:Disheartening! Taarak Mehta’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani opens up on her financial crisis, Read to know more

Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Yeh contract isiliye hota hai ke agar aap sab kuch karte rahoge… Audience ne jo pyaar diya, woh isiliye ke exclusive iss character mein dikhne mile. Yeh show yaha tak pahucha hai ussi ke karan. Agar yeh sab jo kalakar hai woh sab kuch karenge to show ki value nahi rahegi (Audiences have loved the show because they want to see these actors in these characters only. If they start doing everything, the show will lose its value),”.

Also Read:Revealed! Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anakdat have quit Taarak Mehta because of Asit Kumar Modi’s WEIRD condition

And when quizzed about how they managed to pull the show without Dayaben (Disha Vakani), the producer laughed, as he said who said she is there? If not on the show, she is in our heart.

He further added that he is trying his best that she comes back. But every human being has their own responsibility and she too is caught up with family duties. He added that if Disha cannot return, let’s all pray that the team manages to get another Dayaben.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 11:11

