OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim breaks his silence on living in sister Saba Ibrahim’s house with his wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan

Shoaib is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of television and he has a massive fan following. In a recent interview, he broke the silence on living in Saba’s house.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 16:25
SHOAIB IBRAHIM

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”.

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib Ibrahim is enjoying the best phase of his life as on the 21st of June, 2023, Dipika Kakar and he were blessed with a baby boy.

The actor announced the good news to the fans and well–wishers on social media, where he revealed that the baby is premature, requesting everyone to keep them in their prayers.

Shoaib and Dipika finally returned back home with their little one on the 10th of July 2023 and they thanked all their fans and well–wishers.'

Recently, while interacting with the media Shoaib broke his silence on living in sister Saba’s house post embracing parenthood.

Also Read : Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

The actor said “ I don’t feel insure at all because in our family we have transparency and nothing is like yours and mine. I just tell Saba I am going down and staying. We don’t make situations tough like should I ask her, if will she feel bad there is no formality. The relationship how it was before it’s the same now and Dipika also shares the same equation”

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Saba set major sibling goals and one can see that in their vlogs.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

 
 

Dipika Kakkar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka TellyChakkar YouTube vlogs Television Parenthood Motherhood Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum ajooni Saba Ibrahim
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry on romancing Iqbal Khan in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: He is the epitome of all this and I didn't have any hesitation performing romantic scenes with him as he made me really comfortable
MUMBAI : Actress Rachana Mistry is impressing everyone with her stellar performance as Vidhi in Star Bharat's popular...
OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim breaks his silence on living in sister Saba Ibrahim’s house with his wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan
MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in...
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
MUMBAI : Recently Nora Fatehi recorded a statement against actress Jacqueline Fernandes for trying to tarnish her name...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Interesting! Reyansh fires Sunaina
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Whoa! Bhuvan Bam’s net worth crosses Rs 100 Crores, making him the richest YouTuber after he once earned a few thousands as a struggling musician
MUMBAI : Bhuvan Bam, the actor-comedian who rose to fame with his hilarious vines, has become a household name now. He...
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Geeta Kapur compliments Shivanshu Soni for his soulful performance, saying, “This new andaaz of yours is simply outstanding.”
MUMBAI: This weekend, brace yourselves for a romantic extravaganza as Sony Entertainment Television presents a...
Recent Stories
Jaqueline Fernandes
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
Latest Video
Related Stories
India’s Best Dancer 3
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Geeta Kapur compliments Shivanshu Soni for his soulful performance, saying, “This new andaaz of yours is simply outstanding.”
1
EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Dev Aditya to play the lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar
Priya Patil
Priya Patil reveals the ‘badlaav’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s wardrobe for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 15’
Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora
KYA BAAT HAI! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leads Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora have THIS major SIMILARITY and it is simply beautiful
Pariva Pranati
Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya expresses her love for cats on ahead of International Cat Day
Soundous Moufakir
What! Soundous Moufakir slams Karanvir Bohra for his misogynist comment, says “wonder when this will stop”