OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim breaks his silence on living in sister Saba Ibrahim’s house with his wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”.

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib Ibrahim is enjoying the best phase of his life as on the 21st of June, 2023, Dipika Kakar and he were blessed with a baby boy.

The actor announced the good news to the fans and well–wishers on social media, where he revealed that the baby is premature, requesting everyone to keep them in their prayers.

Shoaib and Dipika finally returned back home with their little one on the 10th of July 2023 and they thanked all their fans and well–wishers.'

Recently, while interacting with the media Shoaib broke his silence on living in sister Saba’s house post embracing parenthood.

The actor said “ I don’t feel insure at all because in our family we have transparency and nothing is like yours and mine. I just tell Saba I am going down and staying. We don’t make situations tough like should I ask her, if will she feel bad there is no formality. The relationship how it was before it’s the same now and Dipika also shares the same equation”

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Saba set major sibling goals and one can see that in their vlogs.

