OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim gives an important update about wife Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy, says “baby's growth has reduced”

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Shoaib now gave an update about wife Dipika and the baby. He told a news portal, “She has lost weight, baby's growth has reduced along with weight. It's all good so far.” He also said that the fluids in the womb are less thus Dipika is required to eat adequate proteins and have more fluids.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She updated her fans about the same on her vlog saying, “There's a type of diabetes jo pregnancy mein week 24th to 28th mein develop kar sakte hai. Jisko diabetes nahi bhi ho toh uska bhi ho sakta hai, and mere saath wahi huya hai. My test reports came and I do have gestational diabetes.”

Credit-FilmiBeat