OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim gives an important update about wife Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy, says “baby's growth has reduced”

he couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 09:44
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

Shoaib now gave an update about wife Dipika and the baby. He told a news portal, “She has lost weight, baby's growth has reduced along with weight. It's all good so far.” He also said that the fluids in the womb are less thus Dipika is required to eat adequate proteins and have more fluids. 

The Sasural Simar Ka actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She updated her fans about the same on her vlog saying, “There's a type of diabetes jo pregnancy mein week 24th to 28th mein develop kar sakte hai. Jisko diabetes nahi bhi ho toh uska bhi ho sakta hai, and mere saath wahi huya hai. My test reports came and I do have gestational diabetes.”

Also Read- OMG! Did Dipika Kakkar secretly already give birth to their baby? Here’s the truth

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-FilmiBeat

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Balika Vadhu Madhubala TV news TellyChakkar Agle janam mohe bitiya hi kijo Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 09:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Aman Maheshwari reveals he dated an actress but later parted ways, opens up on the casting couch and much more
MUMBAI: Aman Maheshwari made a smashing entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa a few days ago. The actor's...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Sharma and Abhitnya Bhave roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC
MUMBAI: A right-wing group on Friday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking directions for removal or correction of...
Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey plays RAW agent in 'Sanam Mere Humraaz'
MUMBAI: Bhojpuri actor-singer Ritesh Pandey has spoken of his upcoming film 'Sanam Mere Humraaz' stating that with...
Actress Kiara Advani has been roped in by Aditya Chopra for the spy thriller 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.
MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani has been roped in by Aditya Chopra for the spy thriller 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan...
Gwalior boys Kartik Aaryan, Meet Brothers collaborate for 'Gujju Pataka'
MUMBAI: Collaborating with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, Meet Brothers, who share the same domicile of Gwalior with the...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aman Maheshwari
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Aman Maheshwari reveals he dated an actress but later parted ways, opens up on the casting couch and much more
Ankita Sharma and Abhitnya Bhave
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Sharma and Abhitnya Bhave roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus?
Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill's show achieves this major milestone, surpassing The Kapil Sharma Show
Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill's show achieves this major milestone, surpassing The Kapil Sharma Show
Must-Read! Ram and Priya might be one of the best Jodi's on TV right now and fans believe the reason is Nakuul and Disha's chemi
Must-Read! Ram and Priya might be one of the best Jodi's on TV right now and fans believe the reason is Nakuul and Disha's chemistry! See Tweets!
YHC
What? Will Abrar and Sargun exit the show after Nayantara and Samrat go through this major twist? Here's why fans think so
Ram and Priya in this hilarious way
Wow! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar paid homage to the OG Ram and Priya in this hilarious way, find out how