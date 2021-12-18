OMG! Sonali Kulkarni recalled a memory on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that left actor Ravi Kishan embarrassed

MUMBAI: The actors were joined by Sachin Khedekar on the comedy show.

In the promo, shared by Sony TV, Sonali revealed how she was offered a role to play Ravi's wife in a movie. “Mujhe Ravi ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mil raha tha. Shyam babu ne bola tha, ‘Ek role hai, karogi?’ Maine kaha karungi. ‘Tum biwi ho aur Ravi Kisan tumhare pati rahenge.’ Toh maine kaha, ‘Theek hai, wonderful. Ready sir’ (I got the opportunity to work with Ravi in a movie. Shyam babu said, ‘There’s a role, will you be interested? You will have to play Ravi's wife.' I said, ‘Okay’)” she recalled.



“(He then told me) ‘Ab tumhe, ye Ravi hai, iske upar khudna hai. Palag thod do,’" she said. Ravi reacted, “Arre baap re.” Sonali continued, "Main sharm se paani paani ho gayi. Par Ravi tha saath mein toh mazza bhi bahut aaya (Now you have to jump on Ravi, break the bed. I was embarrassed but since it was Ravi, I had fun as well.)” Ravi's expressions went from embarrassment to shock at the moment.

A few fans took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions to the anecdote. While many laughed, a fan asked, “Ye family show hi hai na? (This is a family show, right?)” Another added, “Sonali nahi Ravi sharm se panni panni ho Gaya (Not Sonali but Ravi seems embarassed.)”

