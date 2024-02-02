OMG! Subhi Chandna accused by Fashion Designer asking for free clothes at her wedding

Surbhi and Karan will get married in a lavish old palace in Jaipur. Now, fashion designer Ayush Kejriwal has come out and spoken about this culture among many celebs and they tend to ask for free clothes, etc.
Subhi Chandna

MUMBAI : Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna are getting married soon. The couple revealed their engagement earlier this month, ending much speculation. The pair revealed information about the wedding ceremony, date, and location at their most recent public appearance together.

Surbhi and Karan will get married in a lavish old palace in Jaipur. Now, fashion designer Ayush Kejriwal has come out and spoken about this culture among many celebs and they tend to ask for free clothes, etc. He spotted a video and spoke about actress Surbhi and her stylist Saachi Vijaywargia.

Kejriwal said that if someone can afford to have a wedding in  a place like Jaipur they should also be able to buy their own clothes. However it is also true that designers very often give free outfits to celebs which helsp in promoting their brand.

Check out what netizens had to say about it;

 

 

Surbhi and Karan recently got a photoshoot done in Delhi and the duo look stunning.

