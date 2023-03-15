OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confirms not being part of a project with Fahmaan Khan

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two were supposed to come to a show together. Now, the actress has confirmed that they won’t be coming together in a project.
MUMBAI  :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience and the fans.
But then, the show took a leap and the two had to bid goodbye to the show. Post that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss, and Fahmaan signed his new, Dharampatnii.

The audience adore the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.
Even on the show, Sumbul had told Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in future.
There were reports doing the rounds that the two might be coming in a project together, though it wasn’t confirmed.

ALSO READ:  What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here

Now, Sumbul went on to social media and confirmed that she wasn’t doing a project with Fahmaan.
She said, “Sorry guys the video you guys are waiting for cannot happen anymore for the reasons you know. I have tried my best to make it happen, but beyond this, it is not in my capacity. The music video will come for sure, but with Fahmaan and someone else, and I hope you will still shower love on it”
Well, there is no doubt that the audience miss watching Fahmaan and Sumbul together and they hope to see them soon.
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?

 

 

 

 

 

