OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan meets with an accident ahead of the release of her song Sazishen

Meanwhile, Sumbul who is awaiting the release of her first song Sazishen has left everyone shocked that she met with an accident.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television. Sumbul won millions of hearts once again after her stint on Bigg Boss 16. 

Meanwhile, Sumbul who is awaiting the release of her first song Sazishen has left everyone shocked that she met with an accident. She told the media that her car met with an accident but luckily she is unhurt and is doing fine. Her statement left her fans concerned. 

Speaking about her upcoming song Sazishen, Sumbul said, “I have worked my heart out for this song. I am really hoping that the audience will love it because I have given more than 100 per cent to it. We were planning to shoot this song for so long but one or the other thing was happening. When finally we got to shoot it. It was not an easy shoot. It poured so heavily during the day of the shoot that we had to shoot for 24 hours to finish.”

