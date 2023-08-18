OMG! Is Sumbul's chemistry with THIS co-star better than the one with Fahmaan Khan? This is what fans had to say

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and believed her to be one of the best actresses on television.

After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, fans had been waiting to watch her back on the television screens and their wait is finally over.

Sumbul will be seen in her latest Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, which will air on Sony TV.

Sumbul’s fans have always admired and adored her chemistry with her co-stars, but her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan reached incredible new heights. Fans of the two are still very devoted to them and share memes, edits and throwbacks a lot. Meanwhile, Arylie and SuMaan will remain iconic.

Sumbul’s chemistry with Mishkat Verma, who plays the male lead in the show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, is fresh and something to look forward to. The two have already started to share stories, funny banter online and even dance reels.

Ahead of the show’s release, people are already rooting for their chemistry, and it looks like it might break all charts:

This is what fans had to say about Mishkat and Sumbul’s chemistry, check it out:

It will be exciting to see what happens on the show, and how the chemistry plays out.

Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon is produced by DJ’s Creative Unit and will soon air on Sony TV.

