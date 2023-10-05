OMG! Tejasswi Prakash transforms into this Unbelievable Avatar on the sets of Naagin 6 and this person has recorded proof! Find out what!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following.

ALSO READ: TRENDING! Netizens Trend ‘Evil Eyes off TejRan’ & ‘Together Forever’ over Their LATEST pictures, check out

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises.

Tejasswi Prakash is the steadfast force that is been constant on Naagin 6, she is wonderful as the lead character of Pratha/Prarthana on the show. While we have seen Tejasswi transform into many different roles during the show, her latest will definitely surprise you and it was captured by noneother than Karan Kundra himself. Tejasswi wore the costume of a clown and you can check out the photo here:

While the reports of Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 going off-air have been going on for a while, there has been no confirmation on the same yet.

TRP wise the show is still doing well, but the main question that pops up in the mind of audiences is that will the show continue after Tejasswi Prakash’s exit or will the show also shut down.

Well, nothing has been confirmed yet and we are yet to see how the show will end this season.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Umar Riaz gives a hint about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding; read to know more