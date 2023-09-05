TRENDING! Netizens Trend ‘Evil Eyes off TejRan’ & ‘Together Forever’ over Their LATEST pictures, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Also read: Whoa! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash buys a house in Dubai; here are some of the other facts you probably didn’t know about her

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town.

The two fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss house and they are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are setting major couple goals for their fans and followers. Tejasswi is currently the lead of the show Naagin 6, and Karan was last seen as Veer Oberoi in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience, who shower a lot of love and support on them. They became instant favorite jodi of the audience ever since their time in Bigg Boss and that hasn’t stopped and neither is their fans’ love waning for them.

Their fans have given them a cute #ShipName: ‘TejRan’, and they keep trending on social media.

Today is one such day where once again, their fans got together on Twitter and started a trend about ‘Evil Eyes OFF TejRan’ and Together forever. They are manifesting their forever.

Karan shared these pictures on his Instagram and captioning them as, “story of my life in 4 photos ”

The fans fell in love with these pictures and seeing their favorite Telly town couple happier than ever was a treat.

Check out the Trends;

Is TejRan your favorite ship too?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash and show “Naagin"

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar





