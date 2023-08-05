Whoa! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash buys a house in Dubai; here are some of the other facts you probably didn’t know about her

She has a huge fan following who just adore her style and fashion sense. Here are some facts about the Naagin actress that many didn’t know.
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI:  Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most sought after actresses in the TV industry today. She made a mark in the reality show Bigg Boss and her chemistry with actor Karan Kundrra was loved by all. It was only natural that the duo fell in love and are going strong till today. Tejasswi is currently winning hearts with her performance in Naagin 6.

The actress has upped her fashion game since and puts amazing pictures for her fans to enjoy. She has a huge fan following who just adore her style and fashion sense. Here are some facts about the Naagin actress that many didn’t know.

Tejasswi was trolled after her BB win

Tejasswi won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and was super excited, but many found it undeserving and thought that Pratik Sehajpal was more deserving. 

Landing a Rohit Shetty Film

Tejasswi was paired opposite a 9 year old boy in the show Pehredaar Piya Ki, which brought a lot of backlash for the show. Ultimately the show went into a leap. Tejasswi said the show got her a lot of recognition and a Rohit Shetty film.

Engineering degree

Not many would know this but Tejasswi holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai University. She gave up engineering to try her hand in acting and the rest they say is history.

Her first acting role

Tejasswi landed her first acting role at the age of 19 in 2612, where she played the role of Rashmi Bhargava. Her role as Ragini in the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, made her a household name. 

Knowing Arabic

Although Tejasswi wasn’t born in the UAE, she moved there as a child and completed her schooling there. Tejasswi has said in her previous interviews that she can speak a little Arabic.

Chelsea Fan

Although not a sports fan, Tejasswi loves football and is a Chelsea fan. The Bigg Boss actress played football during college.

Whopping net worth

After winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi took home a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. Not just that she charged Rs 10 lakhs per week for being a contestant on the show. She charges Rs 2 lakhs per episode for Naagin 6 and for paid promotions on social media she charges anywhere between 10-15 lakhs per post. She recently bought a lavish home in Dubai. 

