OMG! From Tere Ishq Meiin Ghayal to Bekaboo these TV shows are going off-air causing huge losses to makers

MUMBAI:Tv shows are an all time entertaining medium for viewers. While some shows air for years and decades being successful , there are some that don’t even run for a couple of weeks or months. In which case the makers incur major losses. When a show goes off-air, not only the makers get affected but the actors and fans too are left in the lurch.

Today we bring to you a list of shows that abruptly went off-air;

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal



Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles, and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions. It is a fantasy-fiction drama which will sadly go off-air and the makers have confirmed the same.

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni

Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with all the grandeur. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. Sadly this show too is going off air after a run of barely 6 months.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead stars where the show has taken a leap and now stars Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee. The show will soon be going off-air

Rajjo



Rajjo has an interesting story where Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. The show unfortunately went off-air within a few months of airing.

Molkki 2 - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and stars Vidhi Yadav, Ashish Kapoor, Piyali Munsi, and Bhavya Sachdeva in lead roles. The show sadly went off air within a few months.

Bekaboo

Ekta Kapoor has come up with a new show titled ‘Bekaaboo’, which follows the love story of a fairy and a demon. The show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. Although there are rumors that the show is going off-air, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin

The show has been on top of the BARC ratings for a long time. The show has a huge fan base with Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh as the main leads. While this popular and successful show will not go off air but will return with a leap, a fresh cast and story.

