OMG! From Tere Ishq Meiin Ghayal to Bekaboo these TV shows are going off-air causing huge losses to makers

When a show goes off-air, not only the makers get affected but the actors and fans too are left in the lurch.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 15:22
Bekaboo

MUMBAI:Tv shows are an all time entertaining medium for viewers. While some shows air for years and decades being successful , there are some that don’t even run for a couple of weeks or months. In which case the makers incur major losses. When a show goes off-air, not only the makers get affected but the actors and fans too are left in the lurch.

Also Read-Exclusive! Molkki 2 - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha to go off air?

Today we bring to you a list of shows that abruptly went off-air;

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal


Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles, and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions. It is a fantasy-fiction drama which will sadly go off-air and the makers have confirmed the same.

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni

Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with all the grandeur.  The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. Sadly this show too is going off air after a run of barely 6 months. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead stars where the show has taken a leap and now stars Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee. The show will soon be going off-air

Rajjo


Rajjo has an interesting story where Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. The show unfortunately went off-air within a few months of airing.

Molkki 2  - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and stars Vidhi Yadav, Ashish Kapoor, Piyali Munsi, and Bhavya Sachdeva in lead roles. The show sadly went off air within a few months.

Bekaboo

Ekta Kapoor has come up with a new show titled ‘Bekaaboo’, which follows the love story of a fairy and a demon. The show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. Although there are rumors that the show is going off-air, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin

The show has been on top of the BARC ratings for a long time. The show has a huge fan base with Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh as the main leads. While this popular and successful show will not go off air but will return with a leap, a fresh cast and story.

Also Read-What! Bekaboo to go off-air? Lead Shalin Bhanot spills the beans

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-timesnow 

 

    
 

Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Rajjo Molkki 2 - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha Bekaboo Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 15:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Harshad angry with Rajesh
MUMBAI:Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and...
MUST READ! Is Shoaib Ibrahim planning to take a break from Ajooni? The actor answers
MUMBAI :Shoaib Ibrahim is one such actor in the television industry who doesn't need any introduction.The actor has...
Must Read! Jogira Sara Ra Ra, The Kerala Story box office collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer takes a disastrous start; Adah Sharma’s film continues to do well
MUMBAI :This week’s new release Jogira Sara Ra Ra starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma received mixed to...
Kya Baat Hai! From shoes worth Lakhs to luxury cars, here’s how Paras Kalnawat lives a luxe and grand life!
MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to...
MUST READ! From Tulsi and Mihir to Abhimanyu and Akshara; check out some of These ICONIC telly jodis we have seen over years
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. we love to be at the forefront of delivering...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Adventurous! Ali follows Simsim's guidance
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Jogira Sara Ra Ra, The Kerala Story box office collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer takes a disastrous start; Adah Sharma’s film continues to do well
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mihir
MUST READ! From Tulsi and Mihir to Abhimanyu and Akshara; check out some of These ICONIC telly jodis we have seen over years
Hina Khan- Karan Mehra
Must-Read! Hina Khan- Karan Mehra, Rashami Desai - Siddharth Shukla, and more Top TV Onscreen Couples that did not get along offset!
Jannat Zubair once went into depression
What! Jannat Zubair once went into depression, says “was difficult to divert my mind…”
Jannat Zubair
Must Read! Jannat Zubair talks about her dad’s no kissing policy, says “it was very difficult for me to…”
Harshad Arora
Sad! Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Fans react strongly
Anupamaa
What! Anupamaa Twitter Reactions: Netizens stand divided over a gesture of Anupama, also troll Anuj Kapadia