TV actress who rose to fame with Tu Aashiqui opposite Ritvik Arora is currently busy doing stunts in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

OMG! TV actor Jannat Zubair once rejected doing kissing scene on-screen and the consequence will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most successful young stars in the history of Indian Television. Currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the actress has been a part of showbiz since the age of 9. But the producers of her show once wanted her to do a kissing scene to grab more eyeballs. Not only did she refuse it but her mother got into a tiff with the makers over the same.

If one remembers, Jannat was a part of the show Tu Aashiqui back in 2017. She was only 16 then but her chemistry with co-star Ritvik Arora had caught a lot of attention. Owing to all the demand, the makers decided to shoot some intimate scenes but the actress was not comfortable with that.

Eventually, the issue was not only restricted to Jannat Zubair because her mother got into a tiff with the makers. Later, Tu Aashiqui team even started looking for a replacement and actresses like Helly Shah, Tanya Sharma among others were being considered.

Ultimately, Jannat Zubair did not shoot any intimate scene and she even expressed her happiness over the same saying, “I am happy. They have agreed that I won’t be performing any intimate scenes in future. I am relieved with the decision. All this while, I was okay with shooting a kiss on hand or forehead but there are certain things that don’t suit my age and I am not comfortable doing”

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 17:34

