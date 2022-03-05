OMG! TV celebs who got indulged in SLAP incidents on the sets of the shows

MUMBAI: There was a scene on the show where Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is upset with Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani). The scene was an intense and dramatic one where she had to slap him. It seems Shraddha Arya ended up slapping her co-star really hard. The actress immediately called for a cut and apologized to the actor. He has laughed the incident off saying that it was not intentional. He said that Shraddha Arya is a professional and totally got into the character of Preeta which made the slap a real hard one.

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum actors Karan Kundrra and Saanvi Talwar got embroiled in a nasty slap incident on the sets. It seems there was a kissing scene where he apparently kissed her before the cue. She had to slap him as per the script but it seems she slapped him a little too hard. This allegedly infuriated Karan Kundrra who slapped her back. She said, “The incident has left me shaken. I don’t think any woman should be subjected to such atrocious behaviour. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me. Others came to pacify me much later.”

Yeh Vaada Raha actors had a nasty slap incident on the sets where the police was called in. Ankush Arora was calling Sonal Vengurlekar who was busy reading her lines. She did not pay heed, and he said something that angered her. After a verbal argument, she slapped him and he hit back. Finally, the cops had to be called in.

Jodha Akbar actor Ravi Bhatia was also involved in such a controversy. This happened when his career was at its nascent stage. He got slapped on Dadagiri show by a girl, and slapped the person back. The moment became a viral meme. Ravi Bhatia said it caused him immense trauma.

Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid had a heated argument where the two started fighting and abusing each other in front of the crew of Diya Aur Baati Hum. Reportedly, Deepika Singh got incensed and slapped him. The reason behind the huge fight was never revealed. It is a known fact that the two did not get along well together.

