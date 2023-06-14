OMG! Twitter Fans are going Gaga over ShaHina aka Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan chemistry! Check out the best reactions here!

Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI : Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many more. 

The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family. 

While Shaheer Sheikh, has been linked to many wonderful top actresses, his chemistry with dear friend Hina Khan is one that fans have fallen in love with, and in a way, they want to see the two of them in a show together.

But for now, their recent collaborations have been keeping the fans happy and they have gone gaga over their chemistry on Twitter and you can check out the best reactions of the fans here:


While on the other work front, Shaheer was last seen in Woh toh Hai Albela, which recently went off-air, and Hina was reportedly offered KKK 13 as a guest star.

What do you think of Shaheer and Hina’s chemistry?

Tell Us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi to join the show mid – way? Read to know more

