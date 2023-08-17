OMG! Uorfi Javed gets a death threat, “tere ko goli maar di jayegi”; actress reacts, “Regular Day in my life”

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

Uorfi’s bold attitude and fashion choices have ruffled many feathers over the years. Some have found her choices unique while some despise and call it shameful. The actress has now reacted to a death threat she has received on Twitter. It read, “Bahut jaldi tere ko goli maar di jayegi. Bahut jaldi mission pura hoga, jo tune gandagi phela rakhi hai India mein. Woh sab gandgi saaf ho jayegi.’

Uorfi seems to be used to these kind of nasty messages and wrote, “Regular day in my life”

Regular day in my life pic.twitter.com/fHs19hLeEy — Uorfi (@uorfi_) August 16, 2023

Her fans are however by her side as always. One wrote, “File case against him..such a shame at these people” another wrote, “Let them bark, you are true brave girl which I have ever seen I respect you a lot so just ignore them. Just ignore” one commented, “Don't be afraid girl but you have to take legal action against those looser”

Earlier Uorfi had mentioned receiving a death threat too. She had written, “so this man was my broker 3 years back, he randomly started msging me. He even called me and threatened to rape and kill me. This is a known man. Now you see the problem with people like HIndustani Bhau, its because of that man threatening me even randos think they can call and threaten to rape me and kill me because of what I put on my body.”

