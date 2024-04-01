OMG! Uorfi Javed shares her picture from the hospital bed later deletes the post

She is now in the news for posting a picture from a hospital bed where she is seen wearing an oxygen mask.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 16:22
Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

She is now in the news for posting a picture from a hospital bed where she is seen wearing an oxygen mask. Sharing the picture, the Meri Durga actress captioned it, “Starting 2024 with a bang”

While actress Sambhavna Seth commented on Uorfi’s post, “Hey, what happened?" A fan wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery." Another user wrote, "Feel better and wish you a very peaceful new 2024." A comment read, "I’m confused. Is it an outfit, or are you really sick? Otherwise, get well soon." Several fans wrote, "Get well soon."

Check out her post here;

Uorfi’s bold attitude and fashion choices have ruffled many feathers over the years. Some have found her choices unique while some despise and call it shameful. 

On benefiting from being sexualized, Uorfi said, “I admit that I benefit from the s*xualization of my life, but this is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages. They sexualize women in their film, but women face backlash while directors and producers make money. I wanted to take charge. I wanted to fuck myself and I wanted to make my own money.”

Credit-HindustanTimes

