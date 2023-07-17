OMG! Uorfi Javed's cosmetic procedure goes wrong, shares a SHOCKING picture

MUMBAI : There is no single day when Urofi Javed has not been in the headlines.

The actress is known for her bold and unique choice of outfits which she sports on a regular basis.

Uorfi is one such diva who is extremely bold not just in her style but also in her thoughts.

She is extremely outspoken and knows how to deal with the tricky situations which she faces every day.

Well, the actress is often complimented for her beautiful looks and amazing make-up styles.

However, in one of her recent outings, Uorfi was clicked by the paparazzi.

But this time, Uorfi had refused to pose as she was without make-up.

Well, we all know that Uorfi is often trolled for her dressing style and this time, she was trolled for her no make-up look as her dark circles were clearly visible.

And now finally, Uorfi has addressed the trolls and also given the reason why she refused to pose.

The actress posted a selfie where we can see a major difference in her look.

Well, Uorfi went on to reveal in her story that she had done under eye fillers but unfortunately, they went wrong and her face doesn't seem the same anymore.

The actress reveals that her under eyes are uneven and looking very weird.

What's worse is that even makeup can't hide it.

Take a look:

Face is the most important aspect for any actress and we can totally understand how Uorfi must be feeling at this time.

We hope there is some way by which Uorfi will be able to get this cosmetic procedure corrected.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

