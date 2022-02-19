OMG! When Balika Vadhu 2 star Randeep Rai injured himself while performing an intense scene in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Randeep Rai is currently seen in Colors' social-drama series Balika Vadhu 2.

The actor is seen playing the lead role of Anand in the show.

Along with Randeep, Shivangi Joshi and Samridh Bawa are also seen playing pivotal roles.

The trio has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen with their amazing performance.

Well, we all know that Randeep enjoys a great fanbase.

The actor is popularly known for his role Sameer Maheshwari in Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Randeep was paired opposite Ashi Singh in the show.

ALSO READ: Sad! Shivangi Joshi starrer ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ to go off-air next week

Fans were in love with Randeep's performance and his on-screen pairing with Ashi also became a huge hit.

The show had a successful run of 2 years and went off-air in 2019.

Fans can't still get over the show and Randeep's character Sameer.

It seems Randeep is also missing his YUDKBH days and recently shared a throwback BTS video.

The actor is performing an intense scene with a couple of co-stars.

Well, while performing the scene, the actor ended up hurting his foot towards the end.

Take a look:

Randeep is definitely reminiscing good old memories and we can also see how he just went on with the scene even after getting injured to give a perfect shot.

Well, this definitely shows Randeep's professionalism.

What do you think about the same? Do you miss Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai days? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: GOSSIP IS THAT! Randeep Rai was CONSIDERED for this show before bagging Balika Vadhu 2?