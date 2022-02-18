Sad! Shivangi Joshi starrer ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ to go off-air next week

MUMBAI: Makers of ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ confirm that the show will be going off-air very soon. It had taken a leap recently and a new set of actors were introduced including Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, and Samridh Bawa. But due to certain reasons, the show did not work well on screen.

Balika Vadhu 2 was launched in 2021. Directed by Pradeep Yadhav, it was a reboot of the widely popular Balika Vadhu, which started in 2008. The new show will go off-air next week. Sunjoy shared that the audience has changed over time, ever since the first season had its successful run. He also said that he was looking forward to Balika Vadhu 2's run on an “alternative platform”.

He told Times of India, “Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors' performances are not responsible for a show going off-air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I can't be crying over something that hasn't worked."

Balika Vadhu revolved around the story of child marriage and how a girl turned around her fate despite having been married into a traditional family at a young age.

