OMG! When Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary tried to commit suicide and left a note, read on to know more

While the entertainment world can be a harsh place to survive, there are many who succumb to its gravity and then there are those who fight the odds and rise above it all. Actress Sapna Chaudhary is one of the latter.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 13:45
Sapna

MUMBAI: Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan following. Her popularity almost doubled with her stint on Bigg Boss11. The singer-dancer added another feather to her hat when she made an appearance on the Cannes 2023 red carpet leaving everyone spellbound with her look. Sapna tied the knot with Veer Sahu in 2020 and the couple have a son together.

Also Read-Shocking! When Sapna Choudhary revealed why she did not get work in Hindi entertainment industry

While the entertainment world can be a harsh place to survive, there are many who succumb to its gravity and then there are those who fight the odds and rise above it all. Actress Sapna Choudhary is one of the latter. She was most recently seen walking the red carpet at the Cannes film festival had a dark phase during her initially professional days when she tried to end her life by committing suicide.

 

 

In 2016, Sapna wrote a suicide note that she was depressed due to many people not approving of her professional choices and some even called her vulgar. She then tried to consume poison to end her life but fortunately was taken to the hospital which saved her life. Two cases were also registered against Sapna for hurting the Dalit community, which was one of the reasons she was depressed.

Also Read-Must Read! 6 Bigg Boss contestants who rose to fame despite losing the game

Sapna’s suicide note read, “I am in this profession to earn a livelihood…The reason for my step is only and only Satpal Tanwar. With folded hands I appeal to those in the Haryana Cabinet to not trouble my mother after this and ensure the strictest possible punishment for Tanwar.”

 

 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Spotboye 
 

Sapna Chaudhary Shilpa Shinde Arshi Khan Hina Khan Dhinchak Pooja Hiten Tejwani Benafsha Soonawalla Salman Khan Cannes 2023 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Actress Supriya Karnik talks about how experience and body of work 'hardly matter' in today's time
MUMBAI: Actor Supriya Karnik’s identity has been her boy cut hair that she carried with elan in the roles spread around...
Exclusive! “I feel it’s not important that you travel to some foreign country or so” – Katha Ankahee actor Samar Virmani about his refreshing mini vacations
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must read! The Freelancer actor Navneet Malik talks about the difference in working for an OTT show and a film
MUMBAI:  Navneet Malik was last seen in The Freelancer in a negative avatar. He shares that for any actor, be it old or...
What! Somy Ali makes some shocking revelations about Salman Khan, including catching him cheating on her
MUMBAI: Salman Khan recently confessed he has passed the age of marriage, and since that day, fans have lost all hope...
Oops! Priyamani complains about being cheated by Atlee regarding THIS, find out
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan is shattering box office records. The movie hit screens last Thursday and is set...
Hawwt! These pictures of actress Mahima Gupta are too hot to handle
MUMBAI: Actress Mahima Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the OTT space. She is one such star...
Recent Stories
Supriya Karnik
Woah! Actress Supriya Karnik talks about how experience and body of work 'hardly matter' in today's time
Latest Video
Related Stories
Samar Virmani
Exclusive! “I feel it’s not important that you travel to some foreign country or so” – Katha Ankahee actor Samar Virmani about his refreshing mini vacations
Hina
Whoa! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leads Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi or Pranali Rathod, who has the highest Instagram followers? Read on to find out
Falaq Naaz
Sad! Falaq Naaz on Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, “Every Year December is going to haunt us”
Sheezan
Heartfelt! Sheezan Khan Recalls Co-Star Tunisha Sharma; Says 'A Piece of My Heart Has gone...’
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Here’s what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Neeharika Roy has to say about her bond with actress Nikki Sharma
PRATIK SEHAJPAL
Must read! Pratik Sehajpal reacts when asked about wanting more screentime in Naagin 6