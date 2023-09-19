OMG! When Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary tried to commit suicide and left a note, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan following. Her popularity almost doubled with her stint on Bigg Boss11. The singer-dancer added another feather to her hat when she made an appearance on the Cannes 2023 red carpet leaving everyone spellbound with her look. Sapna tied the knot with Veer Sahu in 2020 and the couple have a son together.

While the entertainment world can be a harsh place to survive, there are many who succumb to its gravity and then there are those who fight the odds and rise above it all. Actress Sapna Choudhary is one of the latter. She was most recently seen walking the red carpet at the Cannes film festival had a dark phase during her initially professional days when she tried to end her life by committing suicide.

In 2016, Sapna wrote a suicide note that she was depressed due to many people not approving of her professional choices and some even called her vulgar. She then tried to consume poison to end her life but fortunately was taken to the hospital which saved her life. Two cases were also registered against Sapna for hurting the Dalit community, which was one of the reasons she was depressed.

Sapna’s suicide note read, “I am in this profession to earn a livelihood…The reason for my step is only and only Satpal Tanwar. With folded hands I appeal to those in the Haryana Cabinet to not trouble my mother after this and ensure the strictest possible punishment for Tanwar.”

