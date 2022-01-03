Ooh La La: Ankita Lokhande raises the OOMPH on social media by posting some SENSUAL and SCINTILLATING pictures; turns off her comment section!

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, they tied the knot on December 12 in Mumbai after dating each other for a few years. For the unversed, Vicky is a Raipur-based businessman.

Ankita partied hard with her husband Vicky Jain but also made sure to not miss out on celebrating the New Year with her girlfriends. She caught up with her friends Sana Makbul, who was seen in Khatron ke Khiladi 11, Pavitra Rishta co-actresses Mrinalini Tyagi and Ashita Dhawan.

Ankita Lokhande has shared some fiery videos on her Instagram which are too hot to handle, and look straight from a Hollywood show. Their tanned look is just stunning and Ankita curated several pictures in this one video with a sassy song playing in the background. She captioned this video: "This year will be stronger,braver,kinder and unstoppable…This year will be fierce!! What say girls???" However, Ankita turned off comments for this post.

Ankita Lokhande's previous post attracted some negative comments where the trolls wrote: "After marriage isne kapde pehne hi band krdiye h [email protected] pta ni kya hi show krrti rhti h ..." Another user wrote: "Pagal aurat hai. Shadi k bad aur zada ho gyi hai."

