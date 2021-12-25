MUST-READ: Who is Vicky Jain? Ankita Lokhande’s husband and owner of Multiple Businesses, properties, and Car Enthusiasts!

MUMBAI: On December 14, Ankita Lokhande and Bilaspur-based businessman Vicky Jain tied the knot. They had a lavish wedding with extended festivities lasting three to four days.

Throughout the couple's wedding, every function oozed royalty, leaving everyone wondering how much it must have cost. People are still unsure who Ankita's husband Vicky Jain is, even though they know about her and her work. Here are some interesting facts about Vicky Jain:

Hometown and Education:

Vicky is the son of a wealthy business family from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Both his parents, Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain, are business owners.

Vicky Jain holds a degree in Economics from Savitribai Phule Pune University. Afterward, he earned an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS).

Upon completing his MBA degree, Vicky joined his family's coal business, which included wooden coal, PIT coal, and bituminous coal. He is the Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a leading business house in coal trading, washery, logistics, power plants, real estate, and diamonds. Mahavir Builders and Promoters is reportedly part of his family's real estate business. Furthermore, reports indicate that the Jain family owns furniture showrooms in Bilaspur.

According to reports, Vicky's family is also involved in education. Vinod Jain, who has an interest in dentistry, is one of the founders of a Dental Institute in Bilaspur and he is an investor in a pre-school too.

His personal hobbies and Interests:

Vicky is said to be a sports enthusiast, and his interest in the field made him invest in it too. Mumbai Tigers, a Box Cricket League (BCL) team, is reported to be owned by him. His entertainment ties are well known there as well.

Vicky also seems to be a car enthusiast. His collection of cars includes a Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz. Besides the Jaguar XF, Ankita owns a Porsche 718.

Joint properties:

In Mumbai, Ankita Lokhande owns a 3bhk apartment. She and her husband Vicky Jain reportedly invested in an 8bhk property in Mumbai's suburbs. The couple will soon move into their new home.

Mr. and Mrs. Jain are sure very business-savvy people.

Credits: Times Of India

