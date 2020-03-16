Ooh La La! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra has something interesting to do with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Kanika Mann, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Maera Mishra is one of the most popular and stunning actresses in the entertainment industry! Despite Malishka's grey shade, she is well known for her acting skills in the popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actress and her co-stars get along quite well, and you can often watch her nailing those trendy reels with Aishwarya Khare, Smita Bansal, and Rohit Suchanti.

The diva also appeared in Splitsvilla 11 before transitioning to acting and making appearances in a range of television series, including Bahu Begum, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, Ashoka, Udaan, and Ishqbaaz.

Also read: Ooh La La! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra, Shivani Jha, and Aditi Shetty could have easily stepped in the shoes of Charlie’s Angles, here’s the PROOF

But here in this article, we bring to you a piece of information related to Maera and Kanika Mann.  Well, Maera has something very interesting to do with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant.

So, basically, after Kanika’s return to her homeland, it seems both the cute girls of telly town are having a gala time with each other.

Maera took to her social media and uploaded a boomerang video and picture wherein they both are seen enjoying each other’s company. She captioned it, "Kukkiiiiiiii is back" with heart emoji.

Along with them, we saw Daljiet Kaur, who was also enjoying her time with them.

Have a look!

Also read: Dripping Hot! Maera Mishra turns up the heat flaunting her hot body in these gorgeous bikinis

Talking about the show, it is believed that after the arrest of Malishka we might see love blooming between Rishi and Lakshmi.

How excited are you about the upcoming track?

And what is your take on their party time?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Latest Video